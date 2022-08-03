Erik ten Hag hits out at Man United players for leaving pre-season game early

Understandably, he is not happy…

Erik ten Hag has hit out at a number of Manchester United players for leaving a pre-season game early last Sunday, one of whom was Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo played the first-half of the game, his first minutes of pre-season, before being taken off for Amad Diallo at the break.

Amad went on to score United’s only goal of the game against Rayo Vallecano, while Ronaldo was making his way home while the game was still going on.

Ronaldo was not alone in leaving the game early, with Diogo Dalot and others also spotted leaving the stadium before the final whistle.

Ten Hag has since been asked about this incident, which he described as “unacceptable”.

Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo and others leaving pre-season game early

He said: “I don’t certainly accept this. I think this is unacceptable. For everyone. We are a team and you have to stay until the end.”

Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo and other Man Utd players leaving Old Trafford early vs Rayo: “I don’t certainly accept this. I think this is unacceptable. For everyone”, tells @viaplaysportnl. 🚨🔴 #MUFC “We are a team and you have to stay until the end”, ten Hag says. pic.twitter.com/Ysm2G4e7Rp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022

United drew the game 1-1, less than 24 hours after losing 1-0 to Atletico Madrid.

Next up is the beginning of their Premier League season against Brighton next Sunday, and it will be interesting to see if any of the players who left early face disciplinary action for leaving the game early.

Ronaldo in particular will be unlikely to start the game, one would assume, based on how he has behaved throughout pre-season.

He has been openly pushing for a move away from the club, as he is eager to play Champions League football, but he has been unable to find a suitor.

While searching for a club, Ronaldo did not meet up with his own squad, and didn’t meet his new manager until last week.

It is now looking increasingly likely that Ronaldo will be a United player by the end of the transfer window, and Ten Hag will have his work cut out for him if he is to become the dominant voice in the dressing room over the Portuguese striker.

