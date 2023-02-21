Erik ten Hag comments show how highly he rates Anthony Martial

Not giving up just yet…

Erik ten Hag’s latest comments show how highly he still rates Anthony Martial, despite his injury troubles.

Anthony Martial has hardly been able to feature for Manchester United this season, but when he has, he has looked sharp.

He has scored and assisted goals at crucial moments, but has found it impossible to remain fit, with new signing Wout Weghorst having already played more minutes than the Frenchman this season.

But Ten Hag has not given hope on Martial just yet, as he revealed that at no point this season has the forward been completely fit.

Erik ten Hag on Anthony Martial

He said: “He was never 100 per cent this season but he had a big impact every time he is available, even when he is at 80, 85, 90 per cent. So we do everything and Anthony Martial is doing everything.

“I think he is the player who has spent the most hours at Carrington this season, to return to recover, to get back. It is really a pity for him that he is disappointed.

“He is not always available and we want him to be always available because that will improve our game and because routines can’t become routines when you are not always available.”

Ahead of Thursday’s Europa League tie against Barcelona, Ten Hag confirmed that Martial will remain sidelined, as well as Harry Maguire and Anthony.

It’s unclear what a realistic goal for Martial should be this season, but Ten Hag’s comments and fondness of the French forward does show the type of signing he would like to make in the summer.

Martial is a good hold-up player, who can link the play between forwards and midfielders, and put the ball away in the final third.

Harry Kane could be the perfect man, if United are willing to spend almost £90 million.

