Erik ten Hag beaming after Brentford revenge

A very happy man.

Erik ten Hag was a very pleased man after his side’s 1-0 win over Brentford at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

At the beginning of the season, Ten Hag’s Manchester United travelled to Brentford and suffered a horrific 4-0 loss.

The result left United bottom of the table, and after just two games, people were beginning to question whether Ten Hag was cut out for the job.

Now under nine months later, United have won the only cup competition they could have so far, while they are in a very good position to win another two.

On top of that, the 1-0 win over Brentford leaves them in an ideal position to finish inside the top four in Ten Hag’s first season.

While it wasn’t their best performance of the season, United controlled the game against Brentford, and it’s understandable to see why Ten Hag was so pleased after the game.

Erik ten Hag on win over Brentford

He said: “I think [it was] a very good performance. First half we played brilliant football and it’s not easy against a very good Brentford. They defend really compact, high, or really deep, so it’s not easy to create chances.

“On the ball, it was very good with the big engine – Bruno Fernandes – he played a brilliant game. We had a couple of chances, but we conceded nothing in the first half, so the defence was very good.

“Second half we concede only one chance and David De Gea was there, a very good save in the one-on-one. In the second half, we were winning duals, and winning fights and that is the way we have to play.”

United have another very winnable game next up, with Everton coming to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon for the early kick-off at 12.30pm.

