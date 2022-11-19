Eric Dier responds to Qatar World Cup alcohol ban

He sees it as a non-issue.

England international Eric Dier has responded to Qatar’s alcohol ban, which was announced approximately 48 hours before the World Cup was set to kick-off.

It was reported on Friday that despite the fact that Budweiser had been associated heavily with the 2022 World Cup, Qatar had made the decision that alcohol could not be sold in the stadium.

Many saw this as an outrage, though Dier feels like entertainment should be provided by football and that alcohol is not a necessity in that sense.

Eric Dier on Qatar alcohol news

He said: “I’d like to think you can enjoy yourself with or without alcohol first and foremost. For me that’s important.

“I think Aaron Ramsdale replied very well yesterday, it’s up to us on the pitch to bring the entertainment. In any football match I play, the entertainment comes from the style of the game, and the type of game.

“It’s up to us as a team and every team in the tournament to bring great football and exciting matches. That’s what is going to create a great atmosphere in the stadiums.

“Football is the most important thing to create that. Players and fans feed off each other, and we have to be the ones to initiate that… I think the football is the fundamental thing in creating that environment.”

🗣 "I'd like to think you can enjoy yourself with or without alcohol." ❌🍺 Eric Dier's reaction to the sale of alcohol being banned inside and around the perimeters of the stadiums in Qatar pic.twitter.com/BJbcH5hvrM — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 19, 2022

One of the most controversial aspects of the alcohol ban is that it will be allowed to be consumed in stadiums, if you are in a corporate box.

Now, it is understood beer will only be available in alcohol-serving fan zones in Qatar after 6.30pm and drunk fans will be sent to special zones to sober up.

Qatar did assure those going to the World Cup that Budweiser Zero would still be available to purchase and consume.

