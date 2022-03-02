Eric Dier confronts Heung-Min Son during FA Cup loss

A tense moment in the FA Cup tie.

Eric Dier was clearly not happy with Heung-Min Son during Spurs’ shocking FA Cup loss to Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

Spurs lost 1-0 after extra-time to the Championship club who could have scored on a number of occasions in regular time.

No Spurs player can be proud of their performance in the match, including Matt Doherty, who failed to kick on from his strong performance against Leeds last Saturday.

But Spurs fans seemed particularly disappointed with Son’s performance, as he wasted a couple of good chances, and seemed ineffective on the ball in general.

One moment in particular led to defender Dier marching up to Son and confronting him on the pitch.

Son was robbed by ‘Boro midfielder Jonny Howson, who then charged forward and created a good opening for his side.

Promising Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun missed the subsequent chance, but that didn’t stop Dier from storming up to Son and giving him a piece of his mind.

Things didn’t get better for Son from there, as he also missed a relatively simpler header at the back post, that you feel he definitely could have scored on another day.

As a result of this loss, Spurs are now out of all cup competitions.

Eric Dier vs Heung-Min Son

This isn’t the first time that either Dier or Son have gotten into a scuffle with a teammate.

Son clashed with Hugo Lloris over the South Korean apparently not tracking back, while Dier and Dele Alli had quite a heated dispute in the dressing room.

Both of these incidents happened when Jose Mourinho was in charge of the club, and were shown in detail in the Amazon All or Nothing documentary series.

Spurs will need Son at his best if they are to have any chance of finishing in the top four, which is already looking like quite a difficult test.

