Eric Bailly takes blatant dig at Harry Maguire with latest comments

Has he got a point?

Eric Bailly has taken a blatant dig at Harry Maguire and other Manchester United players with his latest comments.

Bailly recently left Man United on loan to join Marseille, after quite a mixed spell at the English club.

While he put in some excellent performances throughout his time at the club, he was also extremely injury prone, and was never somebody that Man United fans could rely on on a consistent basis.

Speaking since his move to Marseille, Bailly has said that he feels United should stop favouring the English players at the club, and give “everyone a chance”.

Eric Bailly on Harry Maguire and others

According to The Times, he said: “The club should avoid favouring English players and give everyone a chance.

“They encourage competition in the dressing room, not just look out for some. I’ve always had the feeling that the national player was prioritised.

“That doesn’t happen at Chelsea or other big Premier League clubs. Some people take it for granted that they are going to start, and that weakens the team. Luckily [Erik] Ten Hag has a lot of character and I hope he can change that dynamic.

“I played important games and in some I was chosen as the best player. I think when I was given the opportunity I rose to the occasion. I just lacked consistency, because I think I deserved more minutes.”

Eric Bailly

While it is not definite that Bailly is talking about Maguire, it does seem like the most obvious conclusion to reach.

He said that he feels he deserved more minutes on the pitch, meaning he likely had an issue with English players who were selected ahead of him in the same position, leaving only Maguire and Phil Jones as the options.

Last season, reports emerged that Bailly went to Ralf Rangnick to complain about the fact Maguire was playing ahead of him, and that it “irked” him throughout the season.

