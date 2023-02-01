Eoghan O’Connell signs for Wrexham to the delight of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Some justice for Irish names from Rob McElhenney.

National League side Wrexham have signed Irish defender Eoghan O’Connell for an undisclosed fee, much to the delight of owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Wrexham got the deal over the line on deadline day, after it had been teased and subsequently officially announced by Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney.

The duo, who have become beloved by the fans in Wrexham, shared a video on Twitter of them discussing the signing of O’Connell.

McElhenney, who is of Irish descent, questioned why Reynolds struggled so much when trying to pronounce Irish names, with the Deadpool star clearly confused by the spelling of the name Eoghan.

Eoghan O’Connell signs for Wrexham

Corkman O’Connell joined Celtic in 2011 and has also had spells at Bury and Rochdale before joining Charlton in the summer on a three-year deal.

He has now made the move from League One to non-league football, which a number of players have done when Wrexham have come calling, including their star striker Paul Mullin.

O’Connell, who is now 27-years-old, has made 17 League One starts for Charlton this season, so he will be a major asset for Wrexham in their bid for promotion.

“It’s a club on the up. It’s an exciting part of the season to come in,” O’Connell said after the transfer was confirmed.

“The ambition of the Club, with the manager and players here, is obviously promotion so I’ll throw myself in and see how I can contribute to it.”

Wrexham have an FA Cup replay against Sheffield United to look forward to after an incredible 3-3 draw in the first game, and they will know that if they manage to beat the Championship side, they will have a massive game against Spurs to look forward to.

