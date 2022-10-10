Close sidebar

Brighton midfielder forced to retire due to heart condition

by Rudi Kinsella
enock mwepu

Tragic news.

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire from playing football following the diagnosis of a hereditary heart condition.

Mwepu joined Brighton last season on a four-year contract, and very quickly established himself as a real talent in the team.

Graham Potter made him an important part of Brighton’s side, with him playing 18 games for the Premier League side last season.

He made a very positive impression on the team and on Brighton fans, scoring excellent goals against both Liverpool and Arsenal in the space of a few weeks.

Mwepu, who is just 24 years of age, has also represented Zambia at international level 23 times.

Enock Mwepu retires from football

Brighton released a statement on Monday morning explaining the reason behind Mwepu being forced to retire, insisting he was at high risk of suffering a “fatal cardiac event” if he were to keep playing football.

It read: “The condition, which can worsen over time, would put Enock at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event, if he were to continue playing competitive football.”

Club chairman Tony Bloom said, “We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are just thankful he has come through that period, he has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age.

“As a club we will give him all the love, help and support we possibly can to make a full recovery, and then as he decides on the next steps in his life.”

Newly apponted head coach Roberto De Zerbi added: “I am so sorry for Enock. Before I arrived I looked at all the squad, and he was a player I was so excited and looking forward to working with. We will do everything we can to help him.”

Mwepu himself has also posted a statement on social media, stating that he wants to stay involved in football “in some capacity”.

