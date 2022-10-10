Brighton midfielder forced to retire due to heart condition

Tragic news.

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire from playing football following the diagnosis of a hereditary heart condition.

Mwepu joined Brighton last season on a four-year contract, and very quickly established himself as a real talent in the team.

Graham Potter made him an important part of Brighton’s side, with him playing 18 games for the Premier League side last season.

He made a very positive impression on the team and on Brighton fans, scoring excellent goals against both Liverpool and Arsenal in the space of a few weeks.

"Mwepu… OH MY WORD!" What a goal this was @EnockMwepu45 🚀🚀🚀pic.twitter.com/INqdaYRO9Y — BHAseagulls (@BHAseagulls_com) July 6, 2022

Mwepu, who is just 24 years of age, has also represented Zambia at international level 23 times.

Brighton released a statement on Monday morning explaining the reason behind Mwepu being forced to retire, insisting he was at high risk of suffering a “fatal cardiac event” if he were to keep playing football.

It read: “The condition, which can worsen over time, would put Enock at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event, if he were to continue playing competitive football.”

Club chairman Tony Bloom said, “We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are just thankful he has come through that period, he has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age.

“As a club we will give him all the love, help and support we possibly can to make a full recovery, and then as he decides on the next steps in his life.”

Newly apponted head coach Roberto De Zerbi added: “I am so sorry for Enock. Before I arrived I looked at all the squad, and he was a player I was so excited and looking forward to working with. We will do everything we can to help him.”

Mwepu himself has also posted a statement on social media, stating that he wants to stay involved in football “in some capacity”.

