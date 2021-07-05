Why England will be rooting for Spain tomorrow

It’s everyone’s tournament to lose at this point.

With the semi-finals of Euro 2020 upon us, every team knows they are simply two wins away from winning a trophy. On either side of the competition you have two very different fixtures with four very different teams. Spain vs Italy and England vs Denmark.

Spain and Italy have enjoyed international success in recent years, with Spain having one of the most successful international runs of all time, which came immediately after Italy’s 2006 World Cup win.

Meanwhile, England infamously haven’t won a trophy since 1966, while Denmark’s only international trophy was back in 1992.

However, you would be foolish to rule out any of these sides, especially given the nature of this tournament so far, which has seen some brilliant upsets. For the nature of this piece though, we’ll purely be looking at the Italy and Spain game, but from an English perspective, and why they will be much happier if Spain get the job done.

Spain vs England

Spain have scored 11 goals in their past three games, and have definitely grown into Euro 2020, but the way they play would be a dream for England.

Gareth Southgate’s men have a bit of difficulty breaking down teams who like to get every man behind the ball and play on the counter attack. Scotland and Croatia both gave England tough games by remaining compact without the ball and being effective without it. Spain do the opposite.

Spain want the ball, and more often than not they do something good with it. But this is not a Spain team that you can trust to keep the ball for 70% of the game without making a mistake. They mess up, and they do it a lot.

Croatia got three goals against them in 90 minutes, and it definitely could have been more. Switzerland got in behind them at will, despite them missing some of their best players, and going down to 10 men in normal time. While Spain would probably create some nice chances against England, they would be picked apart on the break.

Harry Kane would drop into the midfield to pick up loose balls, and use his excellent vision to thread the ball through to Raheem Sterling and whoever plays out right. Spain would lose the ball at the edge of the England box, and England would bomb forward with a lot more power than the Spain midfielders possess.

Jordi Alba would leave massive gaps when he flies forward from the back, and one of England’s ridiculously talented forward players would exploit it.

At the back, Harry Maguire is the sort of defender who struggles against quick, tricky players (of which Italy have a few), while Spain would play into the big man’s hands. Endless crosses into the box, the majority of which will land on Maguire’s head, and bounce out for a throw-in.

Italy vs England

On the other hand, Italy couldn’t be a worse match-up for Southgate’s side. England will almost definitely set up with at least six out of their 10 starters being defensively-minded players, and that’s if they play with four at the back. If they set up like they did against Germany, they’ll play five defenders and Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice in front of them.

This will leave England’s three remaining attacking players to break down an extremely solid Italy defence, which is no easy task. Mancini’s side seem to absolutely love defending, and would relish the chance to play against such a defense-minded team. When one of them is having an off day, they are quickly dragged up to the level of the rest of the unit, or taken off.

But the biggest issue would come for England in the midfield. While Rice and Phillips have done a stellar job for England so far, they will have their work cut out for them against Italy’s trio of Jorginho, Marco Verratti and Nico Barella.

Rice and Phillips are excellent defensively, and decent on the ball, but that Italian trio is simply sublime. Relentless and effective going forward, strong and smart on the ball and disciplined without it. No passes are wasted, and every time they get it, they look to do something of value with it. The same can’t be said for England’s duo.

Plus, while it’s not the deciding factor, the gulf in class between goalkeepers is immense. Gianluigi Donnarumma is a monster of a man in goal, and hasn’t conceded more than one goal for Italy in a game since 2019. Unai Simon for Spain ships goals on the regular, and they’re often his fault.

One place where England will feel confident is out wide, especially due to the cruel injury to Leonardo Spinazzola, who could have been in line to win Player of the Tournament. Luke Shaw and whoever is chosen to play right back will get a lot of joy against Italy, but they’d get even more out of a Spanish side that look unorganised at times.

The word ‘unorganised’ and Mancini’s Italy couldn’t be further apart. Everyone knows their job, and they all do their job. Properly.

Italy also have greater strength in depth, and given how cagey the game is bound to be, extra-time (and potentially penalties, where facing Donnarumma would be terrifying) certainly can’t be ruled out. Both Italy and England have a wealth of talent to bring on, while Spain do not.

Finally, for the true neutrals out there, an Italy and England final may not be the most exciting game in the world. Both teams will play safely and cautiously. But for whoever wins, that doesn’t matter. It won’t matter at the final whistle, and it certainly won’t matter when stories are told in 50 years.

