Latest England squad is damning for Man United as a whole

Gareth Southgate recently announced an updated England squad, after a number of players dropped out for various reasons.

As a result, there are more Crystal Palace players in the squad than there are from Manchester United.

Harry Maguire, who ironically has been one of United’s worst performers this season, is one of two United players in the squad, with Southgate explaining that his performances for England have always been excellent, and that he doesn’t deserve to be dropped.

Luke Shaw also gets into the team, again, largely due to how great he was at the Euros during the summer.

Marcus Rashford misses out due to a lack of gametime and bad form this season, while Jadon Sancho can consider himself very unlucky to not be in the squad.

Conor Gallagher, Tyrick Mitchell and Marc Guehi are all in the squad, and while this is excellent for Palace fans, it should be a real cause for concern for Man United.

This is a team who pride themselves of having the best English players, and the best players in the world in general, being outdone by a mid-table side.

England squad and Man United

However, there is one thing in thing in particular that sums up the mess that is Man United, and that is the call-up of Kyle Walker-Peters from Southampton over Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka was signed for £50 million by United, who had allegedly scouted over 200 players in the same position, and came to the conclusion that he was the best one available.

A player who offers almost nothing going forward, which is why he is at least eighth in line in his position at international level, and has been replaced by Diogo Dalot at club level.

Southgate had absolutely zero intention of calling him up, showing just how terrible a signing it was for United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

From a Palace perspective, they sold an academy graduate for a small fortune, and the man they replaced him with (another academy graduate), has already overtaken him.

