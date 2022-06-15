Chris Sutton responds to ridiculous excuse being used for England’s woes

Gareth Southgate’s men are tired, apparently.

England suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat at home against Hungary on Tuesday night, leaving them stuck to the bottom of their Nations League group.

This comes after draws with Germany and Italy, as well as a 1-0 defeat away to Hungary, with relegation now firmly on the cards for Gareth Southgate’s men.

After the game, fans chanted ‘You don’t know what you’re doing’ (among other things) in the direction of Southgate, which seems to have outraged a number of prominent figures in the media.

Dozens of British journalists and former footballers took to social media to roll out the line that this England team were just tired, and that’s why they have been terrible in this Nations League campaign.

Even Brian Kerr on Virgin Media said that this period of international football was “irrelevant” from an English perspective, because of the time it has come at.

England Nations League woes

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton took to Twitter to offer some perspective on the situation, making the point that it’s not just English players who are tired.

He said: “Don’t understand people suggesting fatigue is why England have been so poor in the Nations League. The Hungarian players don’t look tired and they played a lot of football this season as well…”

Don’t understand people suggesting fatigue is why England have been so poor in the Nations League… the Hungarian players don’t look tired and they played a lot of football this season as well… — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) June 14, 2022

Sutton’s words do seem to make sense, seeing as the same should apply for German and Italian players, who don’t look nearly as “tired” as the English players seem to.

Jamie Carragher went as far as calling the fans who were abusing Southgate “clowns”.

“You don’t know what you’re doing” shut up you clowns. This manager has taken the country in two tournaments to the best positions since 1966. #ENGvHUN — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) June 14, 2022

Carragher’s Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville also weighed in on social media, saying that the amount of football that players are playing these days “isn’t right”.

Sympathy for the fans and for the players. This isn’t right. Players/Coaches will have to collectively come together to start to influence the programme to get that clear break.. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 14, 2022

While it may not be the most important competition, England’s Nations League woes will surely worry fans going into the World Cup that kicks off in just over five months.

