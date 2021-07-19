“A key emphasis of the findings will be to ensure that lessons are learned and such disgraceful scenes are never able to be repeated.”

The FA have commissioned an independent probe into the scenes that took place outside Wembley at the Euro 2020 final earlier this month, specifically the actions of some England fans.

Social media was flooded with videos and images of some England fans seemingly causing trouble in London on the day of the match, with a number of fans believed to have stormed Wembley Stadium without a ticket for the final.

It was reported that approximately 200,000 people were in the area for the match, which had a strict capacity of 67,500.

Independent review launched following scenes at Euro 2020 final.

“We are determined to fully understand what happened outside and then inside Wembley Stadium at the Uefa Euro 2020 Final on Sunday 11 July 2021,” the statement released by the FA said.

“We informed DCMS (The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport) at the weekend that an independent review led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock has been commissioned to report on the facts and circumstances involved. It will speak to all parties concerned and include external experts.

“A key emphasis of the findings will be to ensure that lessons are learned and such disgraceful scenes are never able to be repeated.

“We continue to work with the relevant authorities in support of their efforts to identify those responsible and hold them to account.”

FA charged for Euro 2020 incidents.

The Football Association were also charged for the actions of some England fans during the semi-final against Denmark, where a small section of the supporters were found to be shining a laser at Kasper Schmeichel during pivotal moments of the match.

A number of arrests have also been made following the racial abuse that was aimed at England players after the penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

While no action was taken, England fans were also criticised throughout the tournament for booing the opposition’s national anthems.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: England, Euro 2020, FA