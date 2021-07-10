Gary Neville has controversial take on England fans booing national anthems

“Is it really that bad and disrespectful?”

Gary Neville has had quite a controversial take on the subject of England fans booing other team’s national anthems at Euro 2020.

England fans could be heard booing the national anthem moments before the Germany and Denmark games, to widespread criticism online.

While the majority of people who weighed in on the subject found that the booing was out of order and disrespectful, former England international Gary Neville questioned whether it was “really that bad”.

He tweeted: “When I played in the different countries and our national anthem was booed I always took it as the opposition fans trying to unsettle us, drown our fans out and never as some kind of attack on us as people. Same when we did it other teams. Is it really that bad and disrespectful?”

Gary Lineker’s take on booing national anthems.

Gary Lineker on the other hand took to Twitter to urge English people in attendance at the game not to boo the Italian national anthem.

He wrote: “If you’re lucky enough to get a ticket for the final, please, please don’t boo the Italian anthem. A/it’s an absolute belter and worth listening to. B/ It’s bloody rude, disrespectful and utterly classless.”

It will certainly be interesting to see what happens before the game on Sunday night, especially given the seemingly unanimous adoration of the Italian national anthem, and how passionately the players sing the song.

Approximately 60,000 fans are expected to be in attendance at the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy on Sunday at 8pm.

Earlier on Saturday, Uefa confirmed that the FA has been fined €30,000 over the behaviour of England fans during the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

The fine was issued for the use of lasers during the game, and also for “disturbances during the national anthems” and the “setting off fireworks” during the game.

