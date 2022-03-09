Emi Martinez tells story that shows the type of manager Steven Gerrard is

You have to put in the hard yards…

Steven Gerrard had an immediate impact when he arrived at Aston Villa, bringing some much-needed order and structure to the Premier League side.

At the time, they were struggling, having lost five games in a row under Dean Smith, and Gerrard changed the vibe around the club straight away.

While Villa’s form took a bit of a dip recently, their recent demolition of Southampton shows that they are definitely on the right track under the Scouse legend, and a recent interview with Emi Martinez goes some way in explaining why.

Martinez, Villa’s goalkeeper, was chatting with Ben Foster about who the best trainer at the club is, and it shows the importance of putting the effort in on the training ground to Gerrard.

Emi Martinez on Steven Gerrard

He said: “Ezri Konsa loves winning the small-sided games. Him and Emi Buendia… We’ve got a list that shows the best trainer.

“So let’s say that you win a small-sided game, you get three points. Stevie G loves that. Buendia is there on top. If he’s losing a small-sided game, he’s going crazy. Screaming and tackling.”

Buendia has played a big part since Gerrard has come in, as has Konsa, so it’s clear he is placing importance on this leaderboard.

Steven Gerrard the manager

From the moment he walked in the door, Gerrard showed that all of his attention was going to be placed on Villa, and nothing else.

This was difficult, of course, given the constant narrative surrounding him potentially replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Days after taking the job, he said: “I think everyone knows around the world how much Liverpool means to me, but the focus and my commitment is very much on Aston Villa. I’m all in. I promise our supporters that that’s the case.”

Gerrard’s Villa side take on Leeds on Thursday night.

