Emi Martinez seen taunting Cristiano Ronaldo before Man United penalty miss

The Aston Villa goalkeeper seemed to be daring Ronaldo to take the penalty.

Aston Villa keeper Emi Martinez could be seen seemingly taunting Cristiano Ronaldo before Bruno Fernandes’ penalty miss at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

With only moments left in the game, Fernandes smashed the ball well over the bar from 12 yards, and Villa went on to win the game 1-0, thanks to Kortney Hause’s late header.

Emi Martinez winds up Manchester United players

In the buildup to the penalty, while Hause (who handled the ball in the box) protested his innocence, the Villa players seemed to crowd around Fernandes, which is quite common in the game these days.

While Fernandes was then forced even longer to take the penalty, Villa’s goalkeeper decided to take aim at someone else.

Martinez could be seen shouting at Ronaldo, with it looking like he was daring the United striker to take the penalty instead of Fernandes.

After Fernandes smashed the ball over the bar, Martinez then danced in the direction of the United fans in Old Trafford, a scene which is gathering quite a deal of traction online.

Emi Martinez with the shithousery we can all get behind.

This is a side of Martinez that we saw quite a bit of during Euro 2020, specifically during an incident with Yerry Mina in a penalty shootout.

The former Arsenal keeper became a fan favourite at Villa immediately after signing, with many at the London club he left feeling like it was a mistake to let such a strong keeper leave.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Villa player’s behaviour

Speaking about how the Villa players, Martinez included, reacted to the penalty incident, the United manager said: “First of all, the way they get around the penalty spot, get around Bruno and all that. That’s not to my liking.

“I do understand it, but it shouldn’t be that way. Bruno’s normally very good in those positions, he just unfortunately missed this one.”

