Video captures Emi Marintez brilliance from Aston Villa vs Man United

Aston Villa defeated Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday at Villa Park, with Unai Emery getting off to the perfect start at the club.

It was Emery’s first game since taking charge after Steven Gerrard was sacked, and the Spaniard already has Villa looking like a completely different outfit.

They were organised, they looked dangerous in attack, and they were the better side across the entire 90 minutes.

Goalkeeper Emi Marintez played his part in the win too, and while it wasn’t as if Man United were peppering the goal, Martinez was commanding in the box and played one of his better games of the season so far.

But one thing that fans may not have been expecting came just before Lucas Digne made it 2-0 to Villa from a gorgeous free-kick.

Martinez came all the way out of his goal and ran up to the halfway line, but from the same angle that Digne was taking the set-piece from.

He then orchestrated the Villa wall, making sure that his teammates were in the perfect position to block David de Gea’s line of sight.

Emi Martinez claims assist for Lucas Digne free-kick

Digne smashed the ball into the top corner, but Martinez certainly played a part in creating some confusion and doubt in De Gea’s mind.

Emi Martínez lined up Villa’s wall to block David de Gea’s vision for Lucas Digne’s free kick goal 👀👏 (via @VillansTogether) pic.twitter.com/g5eWOAhVBU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 6, 2022

Martinez has let his standards slip to an extent this season, making a number of uncharacteristic mistakes that have led to goals.

He will be hoping that Emery coming in will give him the perfect chance to get back to his best, just before the World Cup too.

Martinez will be going to the tournament as the first-choice keeper for one of the favourites to win the competition in Argentina.

Returning to Aston Villa with a World Cup medal would surely cement him as somewhat of a club legend, despite only being there a few years.

