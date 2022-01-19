Why Ralf Rangnick is a fan of Anthony Elanga

He has made an impression.

Ralf Rangnick did not wait long to bring Anthony Elanga into the fold when he took over at Manchester United.

Just over an hour into his first game, a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, Rangnick brought the young Swede on at Old Trafford in an attempt to inject a bit of life into United’s attack.

And he did just that, and while he didn’t get on the scoresheet, his pace and energy did bring the fans to life just when it was needed.

He was also brought on in the recent FA Cup win over Aston Villa, and he seriously impressed then too. He won three aerial duels against Matty Cash and went on a couple of runs that gained United some valuable ground when their backs were up against the wall.

Elanga was then rewarded for this performance with a start against Villa in the league a few days later, and while he again failed to get on the scoresheet, he did seem to bring something different to the table. He was direct and pressed the way Rangnick likes his players to.

Ralf Rangnick on Anthony Elanga

Speaking ahead of Wednesday night’s game against Brentford, Rangnick explained why he has taken a shine to the 19-year-old.

He said: “Yes, he’s a young player. He has enough pace, he has enough focus on the game. From the very first training session, the day before the Crystal Palace game, he just showed me, he was showing up in the training sessions and, yeah, that was the reason why I decided to play him at Villa Park.

“I think he did well, he showed me exactly what I expected him to deliver in that game. He’s a very polite boy, he’s doing the [right] things, he listens to what he should do and he’s trying to put all the effort into his performances. I was pleased with his performance in those 75 minutes he played.”

It wouldn’t be at all surprising to see Elanga start against Brentford tonight, or at least make an appearance in some capacity.

And while this does say a lot about his attitude, it is also quite telling with regards to how other United attackers are performing this season.

