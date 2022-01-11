Man United substitutes give Ralf Rangnick selection headache

Rangnick has some tough decisions to make.

Manchester United defeated Aston Villa 1-0 on Monday night, and while it wasn’t the most impressive performance of the season, it got the job done.

However, they were greatly assisted by the three substitutes that came on during the game, who may have left Ralf Rangnick with a headache going into this weekend.

United play Villa again on Saturday, and Rangnick may look towards those three players again, based on how they played on Monday.

Ralf Rangnick to make decision on Jesse Lingard, Anthony Elanga and Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek

This is the most obvious one, and the one that has been discussed the most.

Van de Beek definitely deserves a run of games starting in United’s midfield, to at least show what he can do. Every single game that takes place at Old Trafford sees the United fans sing his name, and he has impressed with the limited minutes he has received at the club so far.

With Scott McTominay suspended for Saturday, it seems a no brainer to give the Dutchman a start against Villa.

Jesse Lingard

Lingard has been linked with a number of moves away from United over the past few weeks, largely due to a lack of gametime.

He is an interesting situation, as it seems like the definite right move for him is to leave the club, but he is determined to stay and fight for his place, if reports are to be believed.

West Ham, Newcastle and Spurs are interested in the midfielder, but if he is to stay at the club, he may be deserving of a start in the league, based on how incredible he was on loan last season.

Anthony Elanga

The young Swedish attacker has clearly impressed Rangnick in training, as he has given him minutes on the pitch a number of times over the past few weeks.

Against Villa on Monday night, he came on and won three headers that really riled up the crowd, and went on on a couple of nice runs – taking advantage of the tired legs on the pitch.

While he definitely seems like a better option from the bench at the minute, he can’t be far away from the Starting XI either.

Aston Villa vs Man United kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, ralf rangnick