Edouard Mendy hits out at newspapers using his image in Benjamin Mendy stories

“It’s not that complicated to differentiate two faces.”

Edouard Mendy has hit out at a number of newspapers who have been using his image in stories relating to Benjamin Mendy.

The Chelsea goalkeeper took to Instagram to complain about a wave of headlines and articles that have used his image, or Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy, instead of the Mendy who plays for Manchester City.

He wrote: “Sad to see that in 2021, in France as well as in England, for some, black people have neither names nor distinct faces.

“These ‘mistakes’ of photos appear anecdotal, but actually they are quite the opposite, they are highly symbolic.

“It’s not that complicated to differentiate two faces, especially when the football jersey is of valuable help.”

Edouard and Ferland Mendy react to image issues

Madrid’s Ferland Mendy then shared the Chelsea goalkeeper’s post, writing: “Thank you Edouard Mendy. We are in 2021, stop!

“It will take time but you will end up respecting us! Whether you like it or not.”

The importance of these mistakes

This has taken place a number of times in the past, with one Irish news publication once infamously mixing up Romelu Lukaku with Stormzy, a rap artist who has no affiliation with football at all.

However, what is happening in this case could be even more damaging.

This is because in August of this year, Benjamin Mendy was charged with four counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

Police confirmed that those charges related to alleged attacks on three women over the age of 16 at his home between October 2020 and August 2021.

On Wednesday of this week, he appeared in court to face two further charges of rape, related to alleged attacks in Macclesfield in July and August.

Any case of mistaken identity in this situation could be extremely damaging for people who should have absolutely no involvement in this ongoing legal issue.

