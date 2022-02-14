Man United’s Edinson Cavani problem needs fixing

What a difference a few weeks makes…

When Marcus Rashford scored a last-minute equaliser against West Ham at the end of January, it was from a pinpoint Edinson Cavani cross.

Rashford couldn’t have missed, and his, Cavani’s and Martial’s introduction from the bench was what helped win all three points against a tough opposition.

Cavani celebrated the goal like he always does, as if it was the most important of his career, and it’s actions like this that have caused him to become a bit of a cult hero at United.

However, the way things are going, that status could be revoked at any minute.

Cavani missed out on United’s FA Cup defeat against Middlesbrough due to international commitments, and it’s not the first time he has done this.

Since then, United have laboured to draws against both Burnley and Southampton. Cavani has not played a minute in either.

He is reportedly out of Tuesday night’s squad against Brighton, leaving United with only a 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo to play as a central striker.

This is reportedly due to an injury, and while that is often unavoidable, it means that when he is available to play – he needs to do so.

Cavani’s efforts on the pitch have never and can never be questioned, but his availability is something United need to sort out quickly.

Edinson Cavani at Man United

The latest reports emerging from Manchester are that Cavani is leaving in the summer, and this shouldn’t come as a surprise to the club.

But that shouldn’t matter at the minute. The most important thing is they get Cavani back playing, and that the Uruguayan helps United into the top four.

There is also the small matter of the Champions League, where United have drawn Atletico Madrid. A tie that seemed like it could favour United a few weeks ago, is now a scary prospect.

A few weeks ago, United had a bench of Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Amad Diallo, Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani. Some absolutely ridiculous talents, now gone.

Now, four out of five of them have gone on loan, and Cavani’s importance is greater than ever. He needs to return to the team, with his head screwed on, and offer some much-needed assistance to Ronaldo up front.

Even if, for the rest of the season, Cavani is only available as an option off the bench, that could be what sends United over the line to finish fourth.

