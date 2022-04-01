Edinson Cavani once again injured for Man United

History is repeating itself in Manchester…

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Edinson Cavani has once again picked up an injury while away on international duty.

After a successful first season at the club, Cavani has hardly played this season, due to a combination of Covid issues, injuries and international games that have caused the Uruguayan to play a bit-par role all season.

Unfortunately, things won’t be getting better between now and the end of the season, as he is expected to be out for another five weeks.

Ralf Rangnick on Edinson Cavani

Speaking ahead of United’s game against Leicester, Rangnick said: “In his second game, he had to be substituted after 25 minutes with some calf problems. According to the doctor, he will be out for a couple of weeks, four weeks or maybe even five weeks.”

Speaking about Cavani’s fellow South Americans, Fred and Alex Telles, Rangnick said that they should be available for the game on Saturday.

He said: “They flew back directly after the game. By today, they should have overcome any jet-lag problems and are available.”

United’s opposition have quite a few issues of their own going into the game, with Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi both missing the encounter.

Edinson Cavani injury

Cavani, at this time last season, was a fan-favourite at Old Trafford, and to a small extent, he still is.

When he does play, he runs more than any other forward on the pitch and offers a greater effort than United fans are used to.

His movement is still extremely clever, and you would feel confident of him scoring if the ball was played into him in a dangerous area.

However, the issue now is that he is on the pitch so rarely that United fans are forgetting about his positives, and far more concerned about his availability issues.

Read More About: Edinson Cavani, Manchester United