Edinson Cavani thanks Man United fans for another chant about the striker

Another catchy song written for the striker.

Edinson Cavani has thanked Manchester United fans for yet another chant about him and his abilities.

Last season, his adoring fans came up with an extremely enjoyable tune about the striker, to the tune of ABBA’s ‘Gimme, Gimme, Gimme’.”

It garnered so much attention that Cavani himself sang the song (albeit quite poorly) during an interview with the club’s website.

Edinson Cavani new chant

United fans have since come up with a second chant for the striker, and the Uruguayan took to his Instagram page to show how much he enjoyed it.

Cavani shared a clip of United fans singing the song before the 5-1 victory over Leeds on Saturday, accompanied by the caption: ‘Thanks for the affection…’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edinson Cavani (@cavaniofficial21)

How much United fans adore the striker is a testament to his attitude and efforts, especially given they have only seen him play at Old Trafford once.

Cavani did not make the matchday squad for the game against Leeds after an extended break was granted to the forward as part of the contract negotiations that took place between himself and the club in May.

However, he was cleared to rejoin training this week, and could well be in the squad to face Southampton on Sunday.

Cavani’s time at Manchester United

The Uruguayan didn’t get off to the best start at United (he faced a three-game ban for an offensive Instagram post shortly before Christmas), but by the end of the season, he was clearly a crucial member of the Starting XI.

Some of his best moments in a red jersey include a Europa League final goal, and an incredible brace to come back and defeat Southampton back in November.

And as we said, United’s fans have only got to see him play at Old Trafford once, but he damn sure made it count with an incredible first-time 40-yard dink that sent the home fans absolutely wild.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Edinson Cavani, Manchester United