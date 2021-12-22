Former Man United striker says Edinson Cavani situation “not fair”

“It’s not a fair situation because he did so well for the team last season…”

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov says Edinson Cavani’s current situation at the club is “not fair”.

Cavani is currently heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in January, and Berbatov feels as though he would be wrong not to take it.

Cavani has not had as much gametime as he would have liked this season, due to international issues, injuries, and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Berbatov feels as though Ronaldo’s arrival at United has created a situation at the club that is “not fair”, and that he should go to Barcelona to become their main goalscorer.

Dimitar Berbatov on Edinson Cavani

He told Betfair: “Despite a good season last time out, Cavani hasn’t played enough. When someone like Ronaldo comes into the club, he takes all the spotlight, he plays every game and in the world of football this happens.

“It’s not a fair situation because Cavani did so well for the team last season, he earned a new deal but Ronaldo has taken his place in the team. It’s not fair but this happens in football.

“If there’s a chance for Cavani to leave the club, if there is an offer from Barcelona, then of course he will be thinking about taking it to get more football, and if he will get more game time in La Liga then I will support him and say ‘go there and play, it sounds like a great deal, great money and you’re not 24 anymore.’”

Edinson Cavani to Barcelona

He continued: “Barcelona need a striker, and it all depends on what Xavi wants from his team and how he is going to play but if they are short on power up front, I can see Cavani going there.

“Not playing every single game, but he will be a solid addition and will provide goals because that’s what he does wherever he goes.”

Barca are also said to be linked with Cavani’s teammate Anthony Martial, as well as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

If Cavani does make the move to Barcelona, he could be tasked with being the club’s main goalscorer, following the retirement of Sergio Aguero.

