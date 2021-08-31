Edinson Cavani in “advanced negotiations” with Barcelona

Deadline day is really heating up.

Edinson Cavani is now in “advanced negotiations” with Barcelona, according to the latest reports from Spain.

Cavani has recently voiced his displeasure with the Premier League, as it seemed he was not being allowed go to Uruguay on international duty due to Covid restrictions in place in England.

Journalist Gerard Romero reported that Barcelona are seriously interested in signing the striker for approximately £5 million, as Sergio Aguero will be injured until November.

However, United are not said to be too keen on letting Cavani go, despite Barca’s interests.

Cavani linked with move to Barcelona

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano reported that Cavani is very much part of United’s project and “if nothing crazy happens, he’s expected to stay”.

The Uruguyan striker is currently unhappy with not being allowed go on international duty, as if he did, he would miss a number of crucial games for the club.

The Premier League recently confirmed that clubs had unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in countries that are on the UK’s red list.

Cavani responded to this by posting the statement on his Instagram story, accompanied by a number of question marks.

Cavani’s time at United

The Uruguayan didn’t get off to the best start at United (he faced a three-game ban for an offensive Instagram post shortly before Christmas), but by the end of the season, he was clearly a crucial member of the Starting XI.

He scored 17 goals in a United jersey last season, and became much-adored by his fans.

Some of his best moments in a red jersey include a Europa League final goal, and an incredible brace to come back and defeat Southampton back in November.

He came on off the bench against Wolves at the weekend, wearing the #7 jersey that many are speculating Cristiano Ronaldo will wish to take, though there has been no confirmation regarding which shirt the Portuguese forward will wear.

Ronaldo’s signing also implies Cavani will see less time on the pitch for United this season, as the two take up very similar positions and are unlikely to both be on the pitch at the same time.

