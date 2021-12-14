Barcelona linked with Edinson Cavani among other strikers

The Uruguayan striker could be on the move.

Barcelona are reportedly linked with Edinson Cavani among other strikers, including Arsenal’s controversial Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang has dropped out of the Arsenal squad due to disciplinary issues, which also led to him losing the captaincy.

Cavani on the other hand has not featured much for Manchester United this season, much to the disappointment of the club’s fans.

Despite their financial limitations, Barcelona are reportedly understood to “badly need” a striker, with new manager Xavi Hernandez eager to bring in a goalscorer.

While the two options are somewhat similar, they do offer different threats on the pitch, with Cavani more of a physical striker, and Aubameyang far quicker.

However, both forwards could be looking for a move away from their clubs in January, for differing reasons.

Edinson Cavani’s season so far

It has been an underwhelming season so far for the Uruguayan striker, and not through any real fault of his own.

Towards the end of last season, it was reported that Cavani was feeling slightly restless in Manchester, and wasn’t planning on staying.

He was however convinced to do so, only for Cristiano Ronaldo to arrive and take his jersey, and essentially his place in the team.

Add that to Covid issues and injury woes, and he hasn’t lit up Old Trafford the way he did at times last season.

On one occasion in particular though, when he and Ronaldo started together, Untied turned in one of their best performances of the year, tearing Spurs apart.

Cavani scored a beautiful goal, as did Ronaldo, and it showed what could have been if the players were a few years younger, and played in the same team regularly.

Aubameyang on the other hand has definitely failed to impress at Arsenal since the beginning of last season, and may not feature for his club until the new year, if Mikel Arteta’s latest comments are anything to go by.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Barcelona, Edinson Cavani