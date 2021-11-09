Jack Wilshere reveals one thing Eddie Howe will not put up with as Newcastle manager

Not the biggest deal in the world, but clearly something he doesn’t like…

Jack Wilshere has revealed one thing in particular that Eddie Howe will not put up with as Newcastle manager.

Wilshere played under Howe at Bournemouth in the 2016-2017 season, and clearly learned a thing or two about what the manager likes, and what he doesn’t like.

During a conversation on talkSPORT with Darren Bent about the strange things that Fabio Capello didn’t like players doing while he was England manager, such as not allowing players to wear shorts outside of training, or sit on balls, Wilshere said Howe had some similar difficulties.

Jack Wilshere on Eddie Howe

Wilshere said that Howe is also not a fan of players sitting on balls during training, which is something Newcastle players will have to be aware of.

He said: “Eddie Howe was like that, wouldn’t let you sit on a football. I don’t know really, I remember my first day I sat on a ball and the lads were like ‘get up, get up, get up!’

“I was like, ‘why?’ and they were like, ‘you’re not allowed to!’”

🤝 𝗛𝗢𝗪𝗘-𝗔𝗬 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗟𝗔𝗗𝗦 🤝 We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Eddie Howe as the club’s new head coach. Welcome to Newcastle United, Eddie! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 8, 2021

However, despite this grievance, Wilshere said that he expects Howe to do well at Newcastle, who recently became one of the richest football clubs in the world.

He said: “I think he deserves a chance. If he goes in and does really well, in a few years they could be pushing the top six, which I think he can do.

“When I played under him at Bournemouth we arguably had a worse squad and we finished ninth, so he can definitely do that.

“It’s down to him when he gets that chance to take them to the next level.”

Despite the exciting nature of the job, the Englishman definitely has a big job on his hands with Newcastle, simply just to keep them up.

The Magpies are currently sit in 19th place in the Premier League table, still without a win in the league this season.

