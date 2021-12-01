Eddie Howe reacts to Ciaran Clark’s ninth minute red card

A rash decision from the Ireland international.

Newcastle failed to defeat Norwich at home on Tuesday night, after they went down to 10 men after less than 10 minutes.

Ciaran Clark was given a start due to Jamaal Lascelles being suspended, but definitely failed to take his chance in the relegation battle.

He found himself on the wrong side of Teemu Pukki who was running clean through on goal, and dragged him back. The referee was left with no choice but to show him a red card.

Newcastle did respond well to this setback, going ahead through a Callum Wilson penalty, but Pukki’s late equaliser means Howe’s side are still without a win this season.

Eddie Howe responds to Ciaran Clark red card

Speaking after the game, Clark’s new manager had his say on the red card that shaped the game massively.

He said: “It wasn’t the ideal start to the game, that’s for sure.

“I think that was a really difficult moment so early in the match to be down to 10 men but I thought the players responded magnificently.

“They gave everything, I can’t fault any of them for the effort and commitment they’ve given in the match.

“In the cold light of day, I think Ciaran would have taken a different decision but in that moment probably an impulse has just made him stop the striker.

“These things happen in the game. My immediate reaction was to not focus on that, it was to figure out very quickly what we had to do and try to find a solution to the problem.

“Last thing I wanted to do was take Ryan Fraser off the pitch but I felt I needed to do that for the team. Fede came on and I thought he was absolutely magnificent tonight.”

Ciaran Clark red card

Teammate Jonjo Shelvey in fact praised Clark’s decision to not let Pukki score so early, saying: “I’m not going to criticise Ciaran.

“If he doesn’t bring him [Teemu Pukki] down he goes through and scores. He’s probably earned us a point in the end.”

While Clark used to be a consistent member of Ireland’s squads, Stephen Kenny won’t be too worried about his poor form, as he clearly prefers John Egan, Shane Duffy, Andrew Omobamidele and Dara O’Shea in the centre-back position.

The Newcastle defender will now be doing well to get back into his club’s team once he serves his suspension.

