Eamon Dunphy speaks eloquently about Qatar World Cup

Eamon Dunphy spoke very eloquently about the upcoming Qatar World Cup on The Late Late Show on Friday night.

Dunphy said that awarding a country like Qatar the World Cup sets football back years with regards to its attitude towards homosexuality.

Dunphy pulled no punches when speaking about the World Cup, insisting Qatar bought the tournament and did so in a corrupt fashion.

Speaking about the country’s attitude towards gay people, Dunphy used the example of the Irish women’s team, who have a number of openly gay players, as a team that may not be welcomed in Qatar.

He said: “Soccer needs to stop this corruption. It needs to support workers’ rights, and it needs to encourage, and do everything to get gay people to come and play.

“Just look at the women’s soccer team here, they qualified for the World Cup, it’s fantastic. Look at Kellie Harrington and what she’s done.

“If any player in the Premier League came out as gay, his life would be hell. Therefore, nobody will ever come out, except one – who ended up killing himself.

“We have to, as a sport, encourage people to come and to embrace them… Awarding a country with Qatar’s attitude to gay people is doing the very opposite.”

He concluded: “People should be respected for what they are as human beings, not what they do in their private lives.”

‘People should be respected for what they are as human beings, not what they do in their private lives’ – Eamon Dunphy outlines Qatar’s attitude towards homosexuality on @RTELateLateShow ahead of the World Cup pic.twitter.com/vXseEhLLZG — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 18, 2022

The World Cup is already proving to be a controversial one, and it doesn’t start until Sunday evening.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino hit out at criticism of Qatar from Europe with a seemingly bizarre rant, saying: “Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arabic. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel (like) a migrant worker.”

