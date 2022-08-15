Eamon Dunphy tears into Erik ten Hag and one Man United signing in particular

Tell us how you really feel…

Eamon Dunphy has torn into Erik ten Hag and one Manchester United signing in particular, following the club’s disaster of a start to

the Premier League season.

United have lost their first two games of the season, conceding six goals to Brighton and Brentford and only scoring one.

As a result, pressure is mounting on Erik ten Hag with every passing day, though the majority of football fans see it as more of an issue with the players, and United’s ownership.

Dunphy on the other hand has criticised Ten Hag for how he is setting his team up, and for buying Lisandro Martinez from Ajax in the first place.

Like many others, Dunphy has made reference to Martinez’ height, insisting he is not cut out for life in the Premier League because of his build.

Eamon Dunphy on Man United and Erik ten Hag

In his Irish Daily Star column, he wrote: “Erik ten Hag is the latest in a line of United managers that looks the wrong fit. Did he watch the Premier League before agreeing to go to Manchester?

“If he did, would he mind telling us of any 5ft 9in centre-halves who’ve ever thrived in England’s top flight?

“The signing of Lisandro Martinez sums up the chaos at United. He cost them €65m, the same as the entire Brentford starting XI on Saturday.

“Martinez was hauled ashore at half-time with Brentford 4-0 up and out of sight.”

He concluded: “Any United fan who used to sneer at Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a title could be in for a rude awakening.”

Lisandro Martinez at Man United

While Dunphy may be potentially being harsh on Martinez, his height is something that Thomas Frank did note in the post-match interview.

The Brentford manager said the defender was targeted, and that they attempted to get the ball up to Ivan Toney because he would beat Martinez in the air.

“Of course we looked at what Brighton did well against them, and Brighton are also like us in the way they want to play.

“We knew we had that weapon so that’s why we did it.”

