Eamon Dunphy calls Roy Keane’s comments about Jack Grealish ‘ridiculous’

Eamon Dunphy has said that Roy Keane’s comments about Jack Grealish are “ridiculous” after the former Republic of Ireland captain compared him to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dunphy said that the Villa talisman is an extremely talented player, but he believes that comparing him to Ronaldo is taking things a bit too far.

Eamon Dunphy on Roy Keane’s comments about Jack Grealish

“He’s a very good player but he’s nowhere near Cristiano Ronaldo’s level,” Dunphy told reporters.

“He’s an entirely different type of player so I wouldn’t agree with that.

“But he’s a very good player and if he has a very good championship, I think he can get a move to one of the very top clubs.

“He’s an outstanding player and he’s young but he’s no Cristiano Ronaldo, that’s ridiculous.”

Roy Keane is a big Jack Grealish fan.

Dunphy’s comments came after Keane urged Gareth Southgate to start Grealish in England’s most important games in Euro 2020.

Keane said: “He’s (Grealish) a pure quality player. Every time I watch him play, he affects the game.

“I’d find it very hard to leave him out of the starting XI. He could be the star man for England, he makes things happen.

“He has courage and always wants the ball in tight areas. Like Cristiano Ronaldo at Portugal, you need players like that in your team. He’s outstanding.”

Both Manchester United and Man City are heavily linked with the attacking midfielder, though he signed a contract with Villa recently that would ensure that if he is to leave, he would cost a small fortune.

Dunphy’s comments on Grealish comes after he described the level of punditry on RTÉ as “embarrassing”.

He said: “I think what I saw on the screen this week was embarrassing.

“Embarrassing for everybody and an insult to the audience and it’s not very smart to insult people who are paying for a licence fee and expect a service. And you can quote me on that.”

