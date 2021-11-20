Donny van de Beek’s performance shows how wrong Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been

The Dutchmen did more in 45 minutes than McFred have done all season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought on Donny van de Beek against Watford in an attempt to save his job, a complete slap in the face to the young Dutchman.

After hardly ever using him since he joined the club, Solskjaer obviously felt as though a loss to Watford would spell the end of his career, so he turned to van de Beek.

A man who came into the club to great excitement from the United fans, who had seen him dominate some of Europe’s biggest teams in an incredible Champions League for Ajax.

He got off to the dream start for United too, coming off the bench against Crystal Palace to score on his league debut.

However, for some bizarre reason, he never established himself in Solskjaer’s Starting XI, and instead ended up being used as a bench player. He was never given a chance, and it felt personal.

This got even worse for the player as he suffered an injury that kept him out of the Dutch national team, and he missed Euro 2020 as a result.

Things were even worse for van de Beek this season, as he has gotten even less gametime, even with injuries sustained by Scott McTominay.

Donny van de Beek vs Watford

Then came the Watford game on Saturday, where United found themselves 2-0 down after 45 minutes, and in need of a change, drastically.

He came on and did exactly what United fans knew he was capable of. He kept the ball, he played some gorgeous through balls, and he was energetic getting around the pitch.

Not only that, but he put in some crunching tackles, and refused to be bullied off the ball. He held players off, and used his body really well. He even put in a Roy Keane type tackle that looked to have seriously injured Ismaïla Sarr with a fair, but hard challenge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer neglects Donny van de Beek

He then broke into the box and scored United’s only goal of the day, showing in 45 minutes more than McTominay and Fred have offered all season.

But this substitute can’t be used as a positive for Solskjaer, because it just shows how little he knows about his own squad. He should have been playing all season, and he definitely shouldn’t be used only a last resort.

Whether or not van de Beek is the answer to United’s midfield problem, it was clear from his cameos that he was worthy of a chance.

But instead, he opted with Fred and McTominay every single week. Albert Einstein once said: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

By this logic, we can safely assume that Solskjaer is well and truly bonkers.

