Paul Ince addresses Donny van de Beek situation in NSFW rant

“If I’m Donny van de Beek I would’ve said, ‘F*** that, I’m not going on now…”

Paul Ince has jumped to the defence of Donny van de Beek, as part of a rant about some of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s more questionable decisions.

Ince used some colourful language to describe what Solskjaer has put van de Beek through, insisting that he is “taking the piss” out of the Dutch midfielder.

He said that if he were van de Beek, there would have been a point where he refused to come off the bench, because of how he is being treated at the club.

He made these points on the United Stand podcast, speaking after United’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Paul Ince on Donny van de Beek

He said: “This is a player who Ole said, ‘Come to Old Trafford, you’re going to start in my team, you’ll cost £40million, you’re going to be the centre hub of the midfield’.

“This is what he said and Donny thought, ‘F*** me, this is my dream, this is what I’ve been waiting for’.

“Two years down the line he’s on the bench. Ole’s actually taken the piss out of him.

“Not only has he taken the piss out of him, he gives him four minutes against Atalanta and then goes, ‘Oh by the way, here’s your chance, go and have 10 minutes against Manchester City where we’ve not touched the ball for 85 minutes and show me what you can do’.

“If I’m Donny van de Beek I would’ve said, ‘F*** that, I’m not going on now, you want me to go on for 10 minutes when we haven’t touched the ball for 88 minutes?’ Now you’re taking the piss out of him even more.

“It’s decisions like that baffle me, they really do. I don’t understand.

“He (Solskjaer) stopped Jesse Lingard from going to West Ham because he said he’ll be part of his team. You’re 2-0 down and you don’t bring him on.”

Gary Neville recently made a similar point about van de Beek, and feared that Jadon Sancho could end up going down a similar path if he’s not careful.

Read More About: Donny van de Beek, Manchester United, paul ince