Donny van de Beek – last chance saloon for the Dutchman?

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek all took part in training on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash at Old Trafford.

While Maguire and Wan-Bissaka will likely need an injury to get back into the team, it does feel a bit like the last chance for Van de Beek to show what he can do as well.

When Ten Hag took the job, social media was rife with compilations of all Van de Beek’s best moments. It was finally about to be his time, United fans believed.

Unfortunately, this has not been the case. The Dutchman has missed virtually the entire campaign through injury, and it looks like he could miss out on a place at the World Cup as a result.

However, he now looks set to be in the squad against Sheriff on Thursday, and if he could get 30 minutes or so it would be very beneficial to Ten Hag coming into a busy period.

Last chance for Donny van de Beek?

Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes have played every game so far this season, and adding Van de Beek into the mix would enable the two of them to take the occasional night off.

However, there is the small issue that a number of United fans are extremely aware of, is Van de Beek any good?

He came with a great reputation, and United managed to sign him instead of Real Madrid after a wonderful Champions League campaign.

But since arriving he has failed to have any real impact on the first-team. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had no interest at all, and Ralf Rangnick sent him out on loan to Everton weeks after he took over.

Frank Lampard gave him the occasional start, but Van de Beek didn’t play too important a role in Everton’s survival campaign.

All of the reasons above make it seem like the coming weeks could be make or break for the Dutch midfielder at Man United.

There is definitely no shortage of goodwill aimed in the direction of Van de Beek, so if he performs well, he will likely be welcomed into the team with open arms by the supporters.

