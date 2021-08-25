Some good news for the player, it seems.

Donny van de Beek’s agent has provided a relatively positive update on his future at Manchester United.

Van de Beek’s playing time at United has been quite limited, and he definitely hasn’t featured as much as most fans of the club would have liked since he signed from Ajax.

He then suffered an injury that kept him out of Euro 2020, which must have been extremely difficult to take after such a disappointing season at club level.

But if Van de Beek’s agent’s latest comments are anything to go by, things may be looking up for the 24-year-old.

Latest comments from Donny van de Beek’s agent.

Speaking to Dutch news outlet De Telegraaf, Guido Albers said: “In pre-season, clarity would be provided about his role. The fans had already embraced him before, but the most important thing is that the manager has now provided clarity in the English press.

“We are happy with that. And I assume that Donny will play a lot in one of the positions in midfield in the coming period.”

Reports during the summer suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fancied changing his formation to a more attack-minded 4-3-3, which could potentially be good news for Van de Beek.

Where could Van de Beek fit in at Man United?

While it definitely could be argued that the Dutch international hasn’t lit up Old Trafford when he has been given a start for the team, he also has never had a good run of games in the starting XI.

As it stands, Man United desperately need to freshen up their midfield in any way they possibly can, and it would make a lot of sense if Van de Beek was given a chance to show what he can do in there.

Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic have all had lengthy spells in the team, and have shown their strengths and limitations. It’s time Van de Beek is afforded the same opportunity.

The Dutch midfielder’s time at the Red Devils got off to the perfect start, as he came off the bench to score on his debut against Crystal Palace. He will be hoping that once the fixtures begin to pile up, his time on the pitch will increase significantly.

