Premier League side to attempt loan signing of Donny van de Beek

Some Premier League football would be good for the 24-year-old.

Donny van de Beek is being heavily linked with a loan move to Crystal Palace, with the London club confident they will be able to bring him in.

Ralf Rangnick seems unwilling to let the Dutchman leave the club, be it on loan or permanently, though he has not received any significant gametime under the new Man United manager.

Van de Beek was one of the most highly rated young midfielders in Europe when he signed for United, but since then he has cut a forlorn figure on the bench for the Manchester club.

Rangnick recently said: “I had a conversation two weeks ago and advised him to stay until the end of the season.

“He wants to play in the World Cup and Louis van Gaal told him he needs to regularly play.”

It is believed that Valencia have also made contact with United in an attempt to bring van de Beek in on loan, while Newcasstle are also said to be interested.

Donny van de Beek at Crystal Palace?

While Rangnick seems reluctant to let the Dutchman go out on loan, it seems like a move that would benefit all parties.

Patrick Vieira’s Palace side play an attacking brand of football, playing out from the back religiously, almost to their detriment at times.

He would slot into their midfield comfortably, as it is probably the position that they are weakest in.

They have a number of exciting attackers, and have an established back four that have impressed since the beginning of the season, a few mistakes aside.

His introduction into the team would give them some much-needed control of the ball, while it would show Man United if he was really capable of competing with the physicality of the Premier League.

United’s next game is an FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough on Friday 4 February, which is the sort of game where van de Beek could actually get some proper gametime.

