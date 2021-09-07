Rio Ferdinand shocked by Donny van de Beek’s dream Man United five-a-side team

“Okay, wow. That’s surprising…”

Donny van de Beek shocked Rio Ferdinand with his dream Manchester United five-a-side team.

Van de Beek appeared on Ferdinand’s YouTube series, to discuss his time at the Manchester club, among a whole host of other subjects.

One thing that Ferdinand asked van de Beek was about his dream five-a-side team. He was asked to pick the best five-a-side team he could out of the players that are currently at United, and his response left Ferdinand quite confused.

Donny van de Beek’s dream Man United five-a-side

He said: “That’s a good question. I think I would pick Raphael [Varane]. I am a big fan of Juan [Mata] as well.

“You have to pick Bruno [Fernandes] because he scores a lot of goals and a lot of assists. I would go for Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic.”

Ferdinand, clearly quite taken aback, replied: “This is your 5-a-side team? Your 5-a-side team to win? “Okay, wow. That’s surprising that you didn’t pick [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Jadon] Sancho, [Edinson] Cavani, [Marcus] Rashford… You made a tactical decision, it’s fine, don’t worry.”

Van de Beek defended his decision, insisting that is the team that would win if it ever came down to it.

He said: “I think this team would win. We have so many players, I have to make a tactical decision – the best players don’t always win, the team wins.”

Donny van de Beek’s time at United

The Dutch international has clearly had an underwhelming time at United thus far, and reportedly came quite close to leaving the club on deadline day this summer.

His agent hit out at United after he had a move that was allegedly blocked by the club. Guido Albers said: “But you need the co-operation of the club, and it looked like they would, but ultimately they didn’t. Disappointed, but also assuring for him, so that he will get his chance, and will get his minutes, but this will become clear in due time.”

With Scott McTominay injured, the next couple of weeks could be van de Beek’s best chance of getting some gametime with United.

You can watch his interview with Ferdinand in full here:

