Dominic Calvert-Lewin explains why he’s so good at heading

Insightful stuff from the England international.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin appeared on Monday Night Football this week to analyse his Everton’s side’s 2-1 defeat away to Wolves.

The striker was seriously impressive on the show, where he dissected Manchester United’s goals against Spurs from last weekend, and discussed life as a top Premier League player.

One of the most interesting aspects of the show came when Calvert-Lewin discussed his heading ability, and why he scores so many headed goals.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin on headers

Since the beginning of last season, Calvert-Lewin has scored eight headers, which is more than anyone else in the Premier League.

He said: “I just thoroughly enjoy it. I’ve always had a knack of being good in the air. I can jump quite high…

“I wouldn’t say I’ve ever worked on my jump, I’ve just always been quite athletic. Because I wasn’t the biggest and most physical when I started playing at Northampton, it was Alan Mill at the time, said that I needed to jump into defenders as opposed to trying to pin them, because I wasn’t strong enough.

“I think from then I started to add more of a physical side to my game, and I started winning flick-ons from there.”

He continued: “It’s something I’m being recognised for and something that I’m good at. It’s almost expected of me now to score in the air when balls come in the box.

“I never view it as a pressure or a burden, but a motivation to live up to that expectation. There’s history with the Everton #9.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Monday Night Football

Calvert-Lewin looked like a natural on his Monday Night Football debut, with Gary Neville singing his praises during the show.

Neville took to Twitter to thank Calvert-Lewin for coming on the show, while also insisting that other current Premier League players should do the same.

Well done to @CalvertLewin14 for going on MNF. Live TV , no script and for a current player to put themselves in that position takes some guts. He’s speaking well and really relaxed. ( even though I’m sure he’s a bit nervous ) . Looks the part too. Hope more do it. 💙 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 1, 2021

