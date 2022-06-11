Latest Spurs news could have major impact on Matt Doherty

Time to start looking for a new club?

Reports emerged on Friday evening that Spurs had agreed a deal with Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence over a move to Tottenham.

Spence, an impressive young right-back, spent the majority of last season on loan with Nottingham Forest, where he played a crucial part in getting them promoted to the Premier League.

A number of clubs were in for Spence, Forest included, but it looks like Spurs have got the deal for the 21-year-old over the line.

While Spurs may be excited about this news, it’s certainly not good for Matt Doherty.

Doherty got a new lease of life towards the end of the season under Antonio Conte, before a nasty injury kept him out of the final few games, as well as this Nations League break.

The Ireland international was showing Conte what he could do when played in the right position, as he had been shifted out left on a number of occasions.

His injury came at the wrong time though, and with Spurs signing Spence, he may need to start looking elsewhere so he can get regular football.

He may be happy to be second choice at the club, given they will be in the Champions League this season, but given he is now 30 years of age, he may not have too long left as a guaranteed Premier League starter.

This comes after Spurs have already brought in Ivan Perisic on a free transfer, a player who Conte absolutely loves working with.

Perisic can play as a wing-back on either side, and while he favours the left, it is yet another piece of competition for Doherty.

Maybe he will look to somewhere like Brentford or Nottingham Forest for his football, as both sides tend to play with wing backs.

