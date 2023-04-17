Diogo Jota responds to his lengthy goal drought

A long time without a goal…

Diogo Jota has responded to his lengthy goal drought, ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Elland Road tonight.

Leeds United host Liverpool who will certainly be up for the game after their comeback against Arsenal last week.

Jota is currently on a 32-game run without scoring, meaning it’s long before the World Cup that the Portuguese attacker scored a goal.

A combination of bad form and injuries have resulted in Jota having this drought, which he will be looking to end against Leeds tonight.

Jota spoke to Sky Sports, and said that he is impacted by these sorts of stats when he hears them.

Diogo Jota on goal drought

He said: “Obviously it plays a role. But stats tell a story, but they don’t tell the whole story. It’s a stat that I don’t like obviously because I play up front so I need to score goals.”

“Hopefully that can happen soon.”

Jota will likely play against Leeds on Monday night, though he does have some competition from other attackers in the Liverpool squad.

Luis Diaz is nearing a return, Darwin Nunez is back fit, and Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah both scored in last week’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Jota will be hoping for a start and a chance to end this drought.

Kickoff from Elland Road is 8pm, with the game shown live on Sky Sports.

