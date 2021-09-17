Ole Gunnar Solskjaer teases more gametime for Diogo Dalot

“I think he did well when he came on the other night.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has teased more gametime for Diogo Dalot in the future, following his appearance off the bench against Young Boys on Tuesday.

Dalot came off the bench for Jadon Sancho after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off for a reckless challenge that shifted the momentum of the game.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Diogo Dalot

When asked whether the 22-year-old could make some more appearances this season, Solskjaer said: “Yeah, Diogo has had a very good summer of course, being called up into the Euros, he did well for Portugal Under-21s.

“He had a season in which he learned a lot from in (AC) Milan, he kept fit, that was a big thing, and he’s got qualities we will look to try and exploit more and more.”

“He’s got more experience now, and we’re not here to just loan players out for years and years. Last year’s loan was to give him that experience and game time, and I think he did well when he came on the other night.”

Dalot will almost definitely start United’s next Champions League given Wan-Bissaka will be suspended, and if he impresses there, who knows what the situation will be?

Where does Diogo Dalot fit at Untied?

It is clear for all to see that Wan-Bissaka is not a threat going forward. Him getting the ball is often the trigger for opposition teams to press, and his poor touches can leave United in trouble, like it did against Young Boys.

While Dalot is definitely not as impressive a tackler or as strong a defender, he could definitely be used in certain Premier League games this season.

Wan-Bissaka will be a guaranteed starter against teams like Manchester City, against whom he has played very well in the past, but Dalot could be called upon when United are playing against teams who they are guaranteed to have a lot of the ball against.

Perhaps when Norwich come to Old Trafford, the Portuguese defender will be called into action.

