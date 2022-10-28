Latest Diogo Dalot comments could concern Man United fans

A man in demand…

Cast your minds back 12 months to when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge at Manchester United, and Diogo Dalot was a substitute almost every week.

He was being left on the bench so that Aaron Wan-Bissaka could start every game, despite his clear limitations both on and off the ball.

Ralf Rangnick then came into the fray, and Dalot hasn’t looked back since.

It came as no surprise that Erik ten Hag preferred Dalot over Wan-Bissaka, and he has been one of the most important parts of the rebuild so far this season.

He has started every single game so far, and has been one of the standout performers both defensively and offensively.

As well as that, he has clearly bought into the entire system, and he has shown that winning means a lot to him, as does not conceding.

That’s why United fans could be quite concerned hearing his latest comments.

Diogo Dalot on his future

Dalot is technically out of contract next year, and as a result of his excellent form, he was asked about whether or not both parties have began negotiations.

He said: “It’s not worth thinking too much about it at this time. We are in the process where we need to improve our game as a team.

“There is a World Cup coming, so I don’t think it’s time to think about it. I’m just happy to be helping this club, I love to play for this club. I think I show that every single time I step out at Old Trafford. That’s what most important for me.”

Dalot scored the opener against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday night, and was taken off towards the end, likely so that he would be slightly fresher for Sunday evening’s game against West Ham.

With the full-back now set to start for Portugal in the World Cup, and Barcelona reportedly sniffing around, United fans may be starting to get a little bit worried.

