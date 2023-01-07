Tunnel footage shows Diogo Dalot telling David de Gea off

The defender wanted to let his opinions be known…

Footage from the tunnel at Old Trafford seems to show Diogo Dalot taking issue with David de Gea’s first-half goalkeeping against Everton on Friday night.

Manchester United won the game 3-1, and did look relatively comfortable throughout, but they should really have kept a clean sheet on the night.

Not long after United took the lead, the ball was played into the box and it ended up at De Gea’s feet. He tried to either control it or kick it out for a corner, but he ended up doing neither, and let the ball slide through his legs.

Everton defender Conor Coady was steaming in behind the goalkeeper, and bundled the ball over the line, but De Gea really should not have let the situation get anywhere near the point that it did.

Diogo Dalot gives David de Gea a telling off

Footage from the tunnel that has somehow been released online seems to show Dalot telling De Gea that he should have been more commanding in his box, and he demonstrates what he should have done with his feet to get rid of the ball.

You know it’s not been a good day at the office when @DalotDiogo is giving you goalkeeping lessons at half time 😬@DalotDiogo: Just dive like this…@D_DeGea: It was by my feet!@DalotDiogo: Then kick it away like this… 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VoUSSDEPnI — Keeper Portal (@KeeperPortal) January 6, 2023

After the game, Dalot himself took partial responsibility for the goal going in, which implies that both he and De Gea got a telling off in the dressing room at half-time.

The Portuguese defender said: “I spoke to David at half-time and he didn’t expect the ball to go between his legs, even I didn’t expect it so I’ll take the blame , I could have reacted a little faster.”

De Gea was United’s saviour against Wolves last week, making an incredible save in the last-minute to ensure all three points, but he can count himself lucky that his attackers bailed him out against Everton on Friday night.

