Diogo Costa complicates Man United goalkeeper situation with outstanding performances

An outrageous talent.

Manchester United’s current goalkeeping situation is being complicated by the excellent performances of Diogo Costa, according to reports.

David de Gea is out of contract at the end of the season, though there is an option to extend it by one year if both parties wish to do so.

Erik ten Hag has said that he will wait until the January transfer window to begin discussing the matter with De Gea, but Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa’s performances may result in United needing to act faster than that.

Incredibly, Costa and Porto have only conceded four goals in five Champions League games this season in quite a difficult group.

But on top of that, Wednesday night marked the third game in a row that Costa saved a penalty (and he had to save it twice, due to a retake).

Manchester United are interested, according to The Athletic, especially considering Costa has a contract until 2026 and a release clause of €60 million.

Diogo Costa: Sep. 24: Saves a penalty vs Czech Republic Oct. 4: Saves a penalty vs Bayer Leverkusen Oct. 12: Saves a penalty and grabs an assist vs Bayer Leverkusen Oct. 26: Saves two penalties in the span of a minute vs. Club Brugge pic.twitter.com/U7MatGr3AV — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) October 26, 2022

Diogo Costa linked with Man United

But where does that leave De Gea?

De Gea has had a mixed season so far, especially considering he is being asked to do something new to him by Ten Hag.

Ten Hag likes his goalkeepers to be able to play out from the back, and to sweep on occasion, two things that don’t come naturally to De Gea.

However, he has shown on a few occasions this season that he is able to do it without sacrificing his shotstopping abilities, like he did away to Everton just last month.

The downside to the Spanish goalkeeper is his poor distribution, and the lack of confidence that some of the United players seem to have in playing the ball back to him.

He will likely leave the club as a legend no matter when it happens, but with names like Costa emerging regularly, his days in Manchester might just be numbered.

Read next: Ralf Rangnick reveals players he tried to sign at Man United

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Diogo Costa, Manchester unite