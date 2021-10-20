Diego Simeone explains Jurgen Klopp handshake snub

The two did not shake hands after Tuesday night’s Champions League match.

Liverpool defeated Atletico Madrid 3-2 on Tuesday night in a game that really could have gone either way.

The game was decided by a Mo Salah penalty, before VAR ruled out a penalty awarded to Atletico shortly afterwards.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone, who is well-known for his passionate (and occasionally wild) behaviour on the touchline, was furious at the referee for not awarding his team the penalty, especially as it looked quite similar to the one that Liverpool got.

Simeone’s side were also reduced to 10 men in the second half, after Antoine Griezmann was sent off for a high boot.

Immediately after the final whistle blew, Simeone jogged back to his dressing room, before shaking the hand of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Diego Simeone explains handshake snub

Many online pointed out the snub, as did the post-match interviewer when speaking to Klopp after the game.

Simeone has since responded to the backlash, by saying that he simply doesn’t like shaking hands immediately after a match.

“I don’t always greet (the other manager) after the game because I don’t like it,” Simeone told reporters after the match.

“It’s not healthy for either the winner or the loser. I think of it that way. But now, when I see him, I’ll greet him without a problem.”

Jurgen Klopp response to Diego Simeone

Speaking after the match, Klopp was asked why he appeared to be angry at Simeone for not shaking his hand, which he seriously took issue with.

Responding sternly to the journalist, he said: “I was not angry at all.

“Have a look. If you want to make a story of that, I can imagine. I want to shake his hand, he doesn’t want to. In that moment, I can understand that he was running inside.

“He’s emotional, I’m emotional and you are not a nice person,” Klopp adding, directly addressing the journalist.

He did insist that the next time the two see each other, they will shake hands.

