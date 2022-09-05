Diego Costa in line for shocking return to the Premier League

This would be box-office.

Diego Costa is in line for a shocking return to the Premier League, with the Spanish international linked with a move to Wolves.

In quite a rare situation, especially when dealing with a player like with a CV like Costa’s, the player is being asked to do a trial with Wolves this week.

If Bruno Lage and his team are impressed by Costa, the club are expected to move quickly to sign the former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid forward following the ACL injury suffered by new signing Sasa Kalajdzic this weekend.

Costa has been a free agent for a few months now, which is why Bruno Lage’s side can sign him outside the transfer window. Lage confirmed on Sunday that Kalajdzic suffered the nasty injury, while Raul Jimenez is also facing quite a few issues.

Speaking after his side’s win over Southampton, Lage said: “Raul’s pre-season was interrupted by a knee injury which means that he is still building his resilience and his ability to recover quickly during periods of match congestion.

“It was felt that his body needed a few more days to recover after he felt a pain in his groin during the warm-up and we did not want to put him at increased risk of injury.”

Diego Costa to Wolves

If Costa does go to Wolves, it could be an excellent piece of business for the Premier League club.

So far this season, Wolves have defended brilliantly and created loads of chances, with the main issue being that they cannot put the ball in the back of the net.

Costa has always scored goals throughout his career, and he took the Premier League by storm with Chelsea just a few years ago.

Still only 33 years of age, Costa would be able to bring a lot to the table with Wolves, not to mention the chaos he causes amongst defences.

If he does return to the Premier League, he will have made Wolves a very different prospect, and quite a bit harder to play against too.

