Didi Hamann still unsure Stephen Kenny is the man to lead Ireland forward

Didi isn’t getting carried away.

Didi Hamann has said that he is still unsure whether or not Stephen Kenny is the man to lead Ireland forward.

He said this despite Ireland’s 3-0 win away from home against Azerbaijan, as he insisted that Kenny should keep his feet on the ground and push on from here.

He dismissed some of what Kenny said in his interview, and insisted that Ireland should still be doing better than we currently are.

Didi Hamann on Stephen Kenny

He said: “The only thing you could say is that they should have had six or seven. It would have done their confidence the world of good.

“I said it at half-time, maybe one or two of the guys could get their first international goal or competitive goal – Ogbene did it and he did ever so well… The last half hour, he held the ball up well, he’s a very powerful boy and a strong runner.

“He kept the ball well and caused a lot of confusion. He scored his first goal then with a good header.

“But as Ray said, you’ve got to take it forward. I’m far away from saying (that he’s the best man for the job).

“This is the first win! Now the manager, we see the work he’s done, I think he’s got to produce the same performance for this team for the rest of this campaign and against Qatar on Tuesday.

“Then I think you can have a look where you are in the table, how the last three or four performances were. But this performance alone, for me, is not enough to say he’s the right man for the next campaign.”

Hamann on Kenny

He continued, speaking after Kenny’s post-match interview: “They won the first game out of 13 competitive games. Out of the 13, I think six, seven or eight opponents – I don’t expect Ireland to beat, but we should be able to beat.”

“The manager just won his first game in 13 competitive games. To turn around now and say he’s lost just one of the last seven, I think is wrong.

“Look at the table. You’ve got five points, and you’ve got Luxembourg and Azerbaijan in the group… It’s not a team of youngsters and freshmen.

“Keep your feet on the ground!”

