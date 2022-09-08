Didi Hamann has interesting theory on why Liverpool are struggling

He blames “the assistant manager writing a book by himself telling everybody how great he is.”

Didi Hamann has an interesting theory to explain why Liverpool have had such a poor start to the season so far.

Hamann believes that alarm bells should have been ringing when assistant manager Pep Lijnders was allowed to write and publish a book over the summer.

He took to Twitter on Thursday morning in the wake of Liverpool’s shocking 4-1 defeat to Napoli on Wednesday night to voice this opinion.

He wrote: “The alarm bells should have been ringing for Liverpool fans when the current assistant manager wrote a book while still employed by the club. How he was allowed to do it I’m not too sure…”

Didi Hamann on Pep Lijnders book

The alarm bells should have been ringing for @LFC fans when the current assistant manager wrote a book while still employed by the club. How he was allowed to do it I’m not too sure — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) September 8, 2022

Lijnders’ book, which has been pushed heavily by the Liverpool social media accounts, is entitled Intensity, and is being referred to as a “counter-pressing bible”.

Hamann is not alone in criticising Liverpool for allowing Lijnders to release the book, but it is not entirely uncommon for athletes and coaches to do similar things while still working.

Somebody replied to Hamann on Twitter by pointing out that Manchester City, Arsenal and Spurs have all had documentaries filmed at the club during the course of a season, but the former Liverpool midfielder believes the situations aren’t comparable.

He wrote: “Not sure where you see a comparison. Club documentary vs an individual who is assistant manager writing a book by himself telling everybody how great he is.”

Liverpool have now had a poor start to both European and domestic life this season, as they face a very difficult group in the Champions League.

Ajax and Napoli will both believe they are capable of finishing in the top two, while Rangers are very unlikely to give Liverpool an easy game at Ibrox.

Next up for Jurgen Klopp’s side is a home game against Wolves on Saturday.

Read next: Thomas Tuchel was reportedly “exasperated” at Chelsea’s Cristiano Ronaldo pursuit

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: didi hamann, Liverpool