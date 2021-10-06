“Their performance is pathetic at the moment.”

Didi Hamann has said that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be sacked soon, after a disappointing start to the season for Manchester United.

Hamann described Man United’s performances this season as “pathetic”, and said that they “just don’t play good football”.

Didi Hamann on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I believe the pressure on the manager will grow a lot,” the former Liverpool and Manchester City midfielder told Sky Sports.

“It is only a matter of time when – not if – they sack him because he has been there for too long, and you don’t see any progress.

“They still play the same football that is not good to watch. That is not Manchester United. I think there will be a change of manager soon.

“Their performance is pathetic at the moment. They just don’t play good football.”

“Whether the new manager will be able to utilise their entire potential, we will have to see. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not capable of that right now.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under pressure?

While the club are reportedly still happy with Solskjaer’s output as United boss, the pressure is undeniably growing on the Norwegian.

Gary Neville, who has stuck by him consistently during his time as the manager of the club, recently said that United don’t currently have a “style of play” under the manager.

He said: “I said it even when they were winning, even when Ronaldo scored – they don’t play well enough as a team to win this league. They don’t play well enough as a team.

“I think that you have to be a unit in possession and out of possession, and when you only deliver in moments, those moments won’t go for you in certain games.

“You need patterns of play. You need a way of playing. I see a group of individuals playing in moments, with some patterns and combinations at times…”

We have taken a look at eight managers who could replace Solskjaer if Man United do get rid of him.

