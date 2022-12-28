Didi Hamann warns Liverpool away from Jude Bellingham

An interesting take.

Didi Hamann has warned Liverpool away from an expensive transfer for Jude Bellingham, insisting it’s too much of a risk for the club.

Hamann made it clear that he is a fan of Bellingham, but said that paying in the region of £140 million is too big a risk.

Liverpool seem like the most likely club to sign Bellingham, with the World Cup in Qatar only strengthening the belief that he was Merseyside bound.

He was constantly being pictured with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Gary Neville going as far as accusing the Liverpool players of being up to no good, and attempting to convince him to make the switch.

However, Hamann said that Liverpool should be in no rush to sign the 19-year-old, especially at the rumoured price.

Didi Hamann on Jude Bellingham

He said: “He’s an exceptional talent, he showed that at the World Cup, but if Dortmund ask for £100-million odd, £140-150 million, it’s a big risk as well.

“I think with Bellingham he’s got to find a position. He models himself of Steven Gerrard but I don’t think he’s got the ability and pace going forward like Gerrard has.

“I think you need to wait and see where he finds his spot in the midfield two or midfield three in the future, and to play £150million for an 18 or 19-year-old, I think it’s a big risk.”

Hamann went on to say that Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo is a “great addition”, and that the Dutch attacker could be moulded into a “Joelinton” type, playing deeper than he currently does.

Gakpo is currently in England, having flown in from the Netherlands to complete his medical, after a really strong World Cup campaign and excellent start to the season at club level.

