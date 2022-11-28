Didi Hamann on his fear over Jamal Musiala

An understandable reason to be concerned…

Didi Hamann has revealed his fear over Jamal Musiala, after yet another excellent performance by the German teenager.

Musiala starred in Germany’s 1-1 draw with Spain on Sunday night, which keeps their hopes of qualifying alive, despite a terrible start to the World Cup.

Germany bounced back following their defeat to Japan, and now know that a win against Costa Rica should be enough to see them qualify for the knockout stages.

Speaking after the game, Hamann said that his only concern about Musiala is that he realises how much pressure is on him and lets it impact his game negatively.

He said: “He’s only 19 years of age. He’s a kid! He’s still not finished physically. But the way he shifts his weight and shields the ball, the pace, how quick his feet are. He’s just not scared, even playing against some of the best players in the world.

“He’s fearless, but I hope he doesn’t know how much weight is on his shoulders because he does carry that German offense.

“He’s very grounded, I think his mum is a big influence on him. They are trying to take attention away from him, but it’s hard when he’s one of the tournament’s standout players.

“I hope he stays the way he is at the moment, because he is a joy to watch.”

Musiala played for England’s youth teams all the way up until senior level before declaring for Germany, much to the disappointment of English football fans.

Currently starting every week for Bayern Munich at the age of 19, it is clear that he is an incredible career ahead of him. Some international success this early would set up him for a lifetime of trophies and accolades.

